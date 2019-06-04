DeRozan: I Was Sacrificial Lamb for Raptors | 'Take It There' with Taylor Rooks

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

Spurs star DeMar DeRozan gets real on the trade that sent him to San Antonio and explains why he's still rooting for the North in the NBA Finals.

Here's the Season 1 finale of Take It There with Taylor Rooks.

