Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Approves of Juventus' Maurizio Sarri Move

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Approves of Juventus' Maurizio Sarri MoveJune 4, 2019
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly given his approval regarding the Italian champions' move for Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.
According to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport (h/t MailOnline's Adam Shergold), Ronaldo is "curious" about working with the former Napoli boss. Sarri is said to be awaiting approval of the Blues before sealing his switch to the Serie A champions.
Blogger Arjun Prandeep shared the Tuttosport cover:
Arjun Pradeep @IndianRegista
🇮🇹 📰 | Front page of TS headlines that Cristiano Ronaldo has given his YES to Sarri. CR7 is ready to work with an offensive Coach who's always been estimated highly by his attackers. Sarri is waiting for the final OK from London and then he'll be in Turin to sign with Juve. https://t.co/k8msqmySJQ
