Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Approves of Juventus' Maurizio Sarri Move

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, center, is flanked by his girlfriend Georgina, left, and his mother Dolores Aveiro, right, pose with the Serie A soccer title trophy, at the Allianz Stadium, in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly given his approval regarding the Italian champions' move for Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri. 

According to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport (h/t MailOnline's Adam Shergold), Ronaldo is "curious" about working with the former Napoli boss. Sarri is said to be awaiting approval of the Blues before sealing his switch to the Serie A champions.

Blogger Arjun Prandeep shared the Tuttosport cover:

     

