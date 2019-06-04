Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Approves of Juventus' Maurizio Sarri Move

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly given his approval regarding the Italian champions' move for Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

According to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport (h/t MailOnline's Adam Shergold), Ronaldo is "curious" about working with the former Napoli boss. Sarri is said to be awaiting approval of the Blues before sealing his switch to the Serie A champions.

Blogger Arjun Prandeep shared the Tuttosport cover:

