Dodgers' Julio Urias Won't Be Charged After Domestic Violence Arrest

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers on the mound during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on April 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers won 7-6. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
John McCoy/Getty Images

Prosecutors in Los Angeles won't charge Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias in connection with his arrest on suspicion of domestic battery, according to the Los Angeles Times' Richard Winton and Jorge Castillo.

Winton and Castillo reported Urias will avoid the misdemeanor charge as long as he "commit no acts of violence against anyone" for one year and completes a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.

However, Urias reportedly continues to be the subject of an investigation by MLB.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

