Look: Matthew McConaughey, Lance Armstrong Attend WWE Raw in Austin

As if R-Truth didn't already have to keep his head on a swivel to protect the 24/7 title, two new challengers may have entered the fray.

Lance Armstrong and Matthew McConaughey were in attendance for Raw on Monday night, which emanated from Austin, Texas.

Hopefully, McConaughey will be more well behaved this time around than when he saw a WWF show as a kid. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Oscar winner revealed security kicked him out for throwing a bag of tomatoes at heel manager Skandor Akbar.

At the very least, McConaughey needs to share where he found his lucha libre-inspired button-down.