Browns Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Reports to Minicamp After Skipping OTAs

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. reported to the Cleveland Browns' team facilities in Berea, Ohio, ahead of the team's three-day mandatory minicamp, according to the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich.

Although Beckham initially took part in the Browns' OTAs earlier in the offseason, he subsequently left and didn't participate in the voluntary workouts further.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

