Report: Raptors' Kawhi Leonard Files Lawsuit Against Nike over 'Klaw' Logo

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 02: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors talks to the media during a press conference after Game Two of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on June 2, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard has filed suit against Nike regarding the use of his "Klaw" signature logo with the company, according to Portland Business Journal's Matthew Kish

In the suit, Leonard says he helped design the logo and that Nike filed for a formal copyright without first receiving his consent.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

