Report: Raptors' Kawhi Leonard Files Lawsuit Against Nike over 'Klaw' Logo

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard has filed suit against Nike regarding the use of his "Klaw" signature logo with the company, according to Portland Business Journal's Matthew Kish.

In the suit, Leonard says he helped design the logo and that Nike filed for a formal copyright without first receiving his consent.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

