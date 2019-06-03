2019 NBA Finals Odds: Steph Curry Heavy MVP Favorite After Warriors' Game 2 Win

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 2: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors during Game Two of the NBA Finals on June 2, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Stephen Curry has won three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, but he's never won the Finals MVP award.

According to Caesars Palace, the guard is the odds-on favorite to take home the coveted individual title after Game 2:

The Warriors' win Sunday evened the series at 1-1, giving them the opportunity to win their fourth championship in a span of five years if they simply win all their games at home. Curry has scored a combined 57 points in the first two games of the series, which is why he would likely take home the award if the Warriors win the title. 

Of course, two of Golden State's alternatives are nursing injuries. 

Kevin Durant hasn't played since Round 2 and it's unknown if he will return, while Klay Thompson left Game 2 early with a hamstring strain. Either of these players could come back and produce some huge games, but the uncertainty makes them difficult to bet on.

If the Raptors win, Leonard would be the heavy favorite to be named Finals MVP for the second time in his career. Pascal Siakam is only 30-1 to win the award despite being the star of the Game 1 victory with 32 points. 

Related

    Report: RJ Barrett to Meet with Knicks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: RJ Barrett to Meet with Knicks

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Splash Bros Get Glory, But Other Guys Won Game 2

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Splash Bros Get Glory, But Other Guys Won Game 2

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Want to Work on the B/R App?

    Get paid to comment, curate and build community in the B/R app. Fill out this form to apply!

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Want to Work on the B/R App?

    Get paid to comment, curate and build community in the B/R app. Fill out this form to apply!

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    How Lakers and Knicks Might Approach the AD Saga as July Nears

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Lakers and Knicks Might Approach the AD Saga as July Nears

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report