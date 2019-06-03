2019 NBA Finals Odds: Steph Curry Heavy MVP Favorite After Warriors' Game 2 Win

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Stephen Curry has won three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, but he's never won the Finals MVP award.

According to Caesars Palace, the guard is the odds-on favorite to take home the coveted individual title after Game 2:

The Warriors' win Sunday evened the series at 1-1, giving them the opportunity to win their fourth championship in a span of five years if they simply win all their games at home. Curry has scored a combined 57 points in the first two games of the series, which is why he would likely take home the award if the Warriors win the title.

Of course, two of Golden State's alternatives are nursing injuries.

Kevin Durant hasn't played since Round 2 and it's unknown if he will return, while Klay Thompson left Game 2 early with a hamstring strain. Either of these players could come back and produce some huge games, but the uncertainty makes them difficult to bet on.

If the Raptors win, Leonard would be the heavy favorite to be named Finals MVP for the second time in his career. Pascal Siakam is only 30-1 to win the award despite being the star of the Game 1 victory with 32 points.