College Baseball Regionals 2019: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Monday

The final day of college baseball NCAA regionals took place on Monday, with six teams looking to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals and extend their seasons.

Below, we'll break down the day's scores and top highlights. For the updated bracket, be sure to check out NCAA.com.

Louisville def. Illinois State, 4-3

It took three games and a walk-off single from freshman Alex Binelas, but Louisville finally eliminated Illinois State.

Binelas' clutch two-out hit in the bottom of the ninth gave Louisville a 4-3 win on Monday and advanced them to the Super Regionals.

Alongside Binelas' heroics, Jake Snider (three hits, two RBI) and Bryan Hoeing (five innings of one-hit, one-run, six-strikeout pitching) led the way for Louisville, which beat Illinois State two times in a row the past two days after losing to them on Saturday.

The Cardinals didn't make things easy on themselves. They held a 3-1 lead heading into the top of the ninth, but an error scored Libman and Joe Butler's RBI single one batter later knotted the score at three.

But that set the stage for Binelas, who kept Louisville's season alive and ended Illinois State's in heartbreaking fashion. Louisville now awaits the winner of Campbell vs. East Carolina.