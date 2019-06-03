Report: Kawhi Leonard Has 'Purchased a Property' in Toronto Ahead of Free Agency

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

There is a lot of speculation about where Kawhi Leonard will end up next season, but his latest actions could indicate he will stay with the Toronto Raptors.

"We have heard he's purchased a property in Toronto," Michael Landsberg of Toronto 1050 said (h/t Andrew Holleran of The Spun). "We've heard this now from two different sources, indicating there's something there."

Leonard will hit free agency this offseason if he declines his $21.3 million player option as expected.

The three-time All-Star is in his first season with Toronto after being traded from the San Antonio Spurs but has led the squad to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

After averaging 26.6 points per game during the regular season, he has taken his game to the next level with 30.9 points per game in the playoffs. Though some believe the Raptors should just enjoy this run before he leaves, he has shown a growing comfort with the organization and the city.

"We only played (at Toronto) once a year. Now I'm here for 41 games during regular season," Leonard said before the NBA Finals, per Reid Forgrave of CBS Sports. "You get to live in the city. You get to see...how much support is in the city...how excited they are for the game."

His success on the court, his positive comments for Toronto and now the possibility that he has purchased property all could add up to an extended tenure with the Raptors.

On the other hand, Leonard has been quiet about his future and should have a lot of options in free agency. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on ESPNLA 710 that she believes the forward will end up in California next year:

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are possible destinations for the free agent.

Even if he did buy property in Canada, there are still no guarantees he will remain with his current team going forward.