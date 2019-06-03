Knicks Rumors: RJ Barrett to Visit NY for Workout, Meetings Amid NBA Draft Buzz

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are expected to get a full look at potential No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett next week, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicted the Knicks will take the Duke wing with the third pick after Zion Williamson and Ja Morant are off the board.

Barrett seems excited about the possibility of playing in New York based on his comments at his pro day last week:

"It would be a lot of fun, playing in the Garden, the bright lights," Barrett added, per Ian Begley of SNY. "They have so much history down there. It would be amazing."

He reportedly turned down a chance to work out with the Memphis Grizzlies, who own the No. 2 pick, per Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN.

The upcoming workout will be Barrett's chance to show the Knicks why he deserves to be their selection.

After averaging 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game during his freshman season, Barrett could become the Knicks' No. 1 option on offense as they try to work their way back toward playoff contention.

However, the Knicks don't appear certain that Barrett will be their guy.

Begley reported that Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver will also work out for New York this week while noting that some members of the front office are "high" on him.

Per Givony and Schmitz, the Knicks could also trade back in the lottery for more assets.

New York's range of options will keep the drama high heading into the June 20 draft.