Ranking the Greatest Oakland Raiders of All Time

0 of 11

Bill Smith/Getty Images

Although the franchise has largely struggled since the turn of the millennium, the Oakland Raiders remain one of the NFL's most recognizable organizations.

During the Super Bowl era, the Raiders, who have been located in Oakland, Los Angeles and Oakland again, have celebrated three NFL championships and 16 division titles.

Unsurprisingly, the best players in team history are largely found on the 1970s and '80s teams.

These rankings took individual accomplishments, impact on team success and production into account. While other stats and accolades are mentioned, only Raiders-specific contributions were considered.