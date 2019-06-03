NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Shopping No. 6 Draft Pick for PG Amid Lonzo Ball Buzz

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns landed the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, but they might not end up using it.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported that "Phoenix's front office has told rival NBA teams it's open to trading this pick if the right veteran guard is available."

If the Suns do stay at No. 6, Givony predicted they'd select guard Jarrett Culver out of Texas Tech.

