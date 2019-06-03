NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Shopping No. 6 Draft Pick for PG Amid Lonzo Ball Buzz

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 08: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts alongside Deandre Ayton #22 during the NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 8, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Celtics defeated the Suns 116-109 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns landed the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, but they might not end up using it.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported that "Phoenix's front office has told rival NBA teams it's open to trading this pick if the right veteran guard is available."

If the Suns do stay at No. 6, Givony predicted they'd select guard Jarrett Culver out of Texas Tech.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    FAs Hoping GMs Didn't Watch Them Play Last Season 😬

    NBA logo
    NBA

    FAs Hoping GMs Didn't Watch Them Play Last Season 😬

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking LeBron's Ideal Superstar Teammates 📊

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking LeBron's Ideal Superstar Teammates 📊

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Game 3 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Game 3 🔮

    Steve Silverman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Teams Moving Away from Term 'Owner' After Draymond Comments

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Teams Moving Away from Term 'Owner' After Draymond Comments

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report