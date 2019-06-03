Jose Mourinho Backs Liverpool for 3rd Champions League Final in a Row

TF-Images/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has talked up the chances of Liverpool making a third consecutive UEFA Champions League final in 2019-20.

The Reds won the famous trophy for a sixth time on Saturday as they beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring early on from the penalty spot and Divock Origi sealed the victory three minutes from time (U.S. only):

A year ago, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side suffered a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the final in Kiev, Ukraine.

Next year's final will be at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, site of the 2005 final when Liverpool launched an extraordinary comeback victory against AC Milan.

And Mourinho, a two-time Champions League winner himself as a manager, sees no reason why the Reds can't return to the final for a third season running, per beIN Sports (h/t Goal):

"Why can't Liverpool do three finals in a row? Why Liverpool, with this good team, with this good spirit, with this good empathy. The club, the manager, the players, the fans. Why not a third?"

The Portuguese added his former club Chelsea could struggle in the Champions League next season "because they don't have the possibility to be in the transfer market" due to their transfer ban.

Meanwhile, Mourinho named Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool as the sides who will have designs on winning the tournament next term: "You have seven or eight teams. Lots of teams want to do it, but only one can do it."

Saturday's triumph was a first win in four finals for Klopp since he was appointed at Anfield in October 2015.

The German's first piece of silverware at the club was also Liverpool's first since the 2012 League Cup.

Given how strong Liverpool's squad now is, it could be the first of many in the coming years.

The Premier League title will remain the key aim next season. Liverpool have not won a league title since 1990, and fell just short in 2018-19 despite losing just once and accruing 97 points:

Klopp's side will likely be Manchester City's biggest challengers again next term as Pep Guardiola's side go for a third title in a row.