Stephen Curry: Raptors D 'Disrespectful' for Leaving Andre Iguodala Wide Open

Stephen Curry: Raptors D 'Disrespectful' for Leaving Andre Iguodala Wide OpenJune 3, 2019
A wide-open Andre Iguodala three-pointer capped the Golden State Warriors' 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Andre Iguodala Game 2 dagger 🤫 Series tied at 1-1 https://t.co/b3sfvOPA1A
After the game, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry called out the Raptors' fourth-quarter defense, specifically their efforts on Golden State's final possession:
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
"The whole fourth quarter they were playing some janky defense ... Over the course of the game, it's kinda disrespectful to leave Andre Iguodala open like that. ... He's made big shots like that before." —Steph Curry on the finish to Game 2 https://t.co/eQ9Bymczv2
Golden State was heavily trapping Curry as the clock wound down, leaving Iguodala as a wide-open man. He found himself plenty of time to set up and shoot the game-sealing three.
In fairness to the Raps, Iguodala hadn't been shooting particularly well from three of late:
Basketball Reference @bball_ref
Andre Iguodala was 1-14 from 3-point range over the last six games before that shot https://t.co/MicTTIsWHj
He's also a career 33.3 percent three-point shooter.
However, the bigger issue is why the Raps chose not to foul down the stretch, especially when the ball was out of Curry's hands earlier in the possession.
The Raptors defense was initially successful in getting the ball away from Curry, but a foul on a less proficient free-throw shooter (e.g., Draymond Green, 69.2 percent) could have been the more prudent route as opposed to playing it out.
Of course, it's easy to be a Monday morning quarterback, but the Raptors must move on and try to steal a game in Oakland, California.
Golden State will host Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.
Klay Thompson Out for Game 2
Thompson ruled out after suffering hamstring injury