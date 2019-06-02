Stephen Curry: Raptors D 'Disrespectful' for Leaving Andre Iguodala Wide Open

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

A wide-open Andre Iguodala three-pointer capped the Golden State Warriors' 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday:

After the game, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry called out the Raptors' fourth-quarter defense, specifically their efforts on Golden State's final possession:

Golden State was heavily trapping Curry as the clock wound down, leaving Iguodala as a wide-open man. He found himself plenty of time to set up and shoot the game-sealing three.

In fairness to the Raps, Iguodala hadn't been shooting particularly well from three of late:

He's also a career 33.3 percent three-point shooter.

However, the bigger issue is why the Raps chose not to foul down the stretch, especially when the ball was out of Curry's hands earlier in the possession.

The Raptors defense was initially successful in getting the ball away from Curry, but a foul on a less proficient free-throw shooter (e.g., Draymond Green, 69.2 percent) could have been the more prudent route as opposed to playing it out.

Of course, it's easy to be a Monday morning quarterback, but the Raptors must move on and try to steal a game in Oakland, California.

Golden State will host Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.