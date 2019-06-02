Stephen Curry: Raptors D 'Disrespectful' for Leaving Andre Iguodala Wide Open

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 3, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 2: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the Toronto Raptors during Game Two of the NBA Finals on June 2, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

A wide-open Andre Iguodala three-pointer capped the Golden State Warriors' 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday:

After the game, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry called out the Raptors' fourth-quarter defense, specifically their efforts on Golden State's final possession:

Golden State was heavily trapping Curry as the clock wound down, leaving Iguodala as a wide-open man. He found himself plenty of time to set up and shoot the game-sealing three.

In fairness to the Raps, Iguodala hadn't been shooting particularly well from three of late:

He's also a career 33.3 percent three-point shooter.

However, the bigger issue is why the Raps chose not to foul down the stretch, especially when the ball was out of Curry's hands earlier in the possession.

The Raptors defense was initially successful in getting the ball away from Curry, but a foul on a less proficient free-throw shooter (e.g., Draymond Green, 69.2 percent) could have been the more prudent route as opposed to playing it out.

Of course, it's easy to be a Monday morning quarterback, but the Raptors must move on and try to steal a game in Oakland, California.

Golden State will host Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Related

    Klay Thompson Out for Game 2

    Thompson ruled out after suffering hamstring injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay Thompson Out for Game 2

    Thompson ruled out after suffering hamstring injury

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Kevon Looney Out for Game 2

    Looney (left chest contusion) will not return to tonight’s game.

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Kevon Looney Out for Game 2

    Looney (left chest contusion) will not return to tonight’s game.

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Dubs Are Still the Better Team Even Without KD

    Steph: 23 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts Klay: 25 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts Dray: 17 pts, 10 rebs, 9 asts

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Dubs Are Still the Better Team Even Without KD

    Steph: 23 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts Klay: 25 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts Dray: 17 pts, 10 rebs, 9 asts

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Bulls Still Seeking a Face of the Franchise

    After painful lottery outcome, they need to find one somewhere else

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bulls Still Seeking a Face of the Franchise

    After painful lottery outcome, they need to find one somewhere else

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report