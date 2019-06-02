Watch Warriors' Andre Iguodala Drain Dagger 3-Pointer to Ice Game 2 vs. Raptors

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 3, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala knocked down a cold-blooded three-pointer to seal his team's 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Iguodala posted eight points, eight rebounds and six assists in the winning effort.

