Video: Dwyane Wade Surprises Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Graduates

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade attended the graduation ceremony for the 2019 class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Wade gave a speech to the graduating seniors.

A gunman killed 17 people at Stoneman Douglas in February 2018. Less than a month after the shooting, Wade traveled to Parkland to visit with students from the school. He and his wife also donated $200,000 to the March for Our Lives rally, an event started by Stoneman Douglas students.

Wade hit the game-winner for the Heat in a 102-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 27, 2018. He had written the name of Joaquin Oliver, a victim in the shooting, on his shoes as a tribute.

"Even though we're almost still a year to the date, families are still dealing with hurt, with anger, with unanswered questions," Wade said in February, per the Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman.

"It won't go away. I think a community came together and the young individuals at that school have made everyone proud of how they've used their voice, how their actions have matched their voice, and tried to create change."