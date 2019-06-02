Report: Tom Brady, Patriots to Receive 2018-19 Super Bowl Rings on Thursday

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Members of the New England Patriots will receive their Super Bowl LIII rings during a private ceremony Thursday, according to ESPN.com's Mike Reiss.

Along with coaches and players still on the team, former assistant coach Brian Flores and defensive end Trey Flowers will be present as well. Flores left to become the Miami Dolphins' head coach, while Flowers signed a five-year, $90 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

Assuming he'll be on hand, hopefully Rob Gronkowski treats his third Super Bowl ring with more care than he offered the Vince Lombardi Trophy. When the Patriots traveled to Fenway Park for Opening Day, Gronkowski left a baseball-sized dent on the trophy when he used it as a bat.

The White House may be the next stop on the Patriots' title tour.

Politico reported in March that President Donald Trump was hopeful of welcoming the team in the spring, with no date specified as of yet. However, some close to the president are "worried that it could turn a feel-good photo op into an embarrassing media spectacle" in the wake of Robert Kraft's involvement in a solicitation sting.

New England's championship celebration will culminate Sept. 8 when the Patriots unveil their Super Bowl banner prior to playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the regular season.