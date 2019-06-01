Kawhi Leonard: 'It's More Fun' Being Focal Point of Raptors Offense This Season

John Raoux/Associated Press

As fate would have it, the unexpected laugh let out by a typically stoic Kawhi Leonard at the Toronto Raptors' media day in September was more foreshadowing than fluke.

Ahead of Sunday's NBA Finals Game 2, the All-Star forward told reporters Saturday that he's having plenty of fun in Toronto:



"Obviously, it's a lot more fun when you're getting plays called for you and you're able to live your childhood dream in being able to shoot the ball 20 times a game. The offense is coming toward you, rather than just being out there doing one job. Because when you first come in as a rookie, unless you're like a top-10 player, you're really not going to touch the floor a whole lot, or get the offense run through you.

"That kind of throws you off, or for me just like puts you in a box somewhat. You have to figure out a way to have fun. Like I said, being a child, I didn't envision myself just being in a box in the NBA. But once that time comes, I feel like you're just having more fun and you're able to experience the game and grow as a player, making plays, seeing double-teams and finding other guys."

Leonard spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career in San Antonio. While he was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, won a championship and was the 2013-14 NBA Finals MVP as a Spur, he had not yet ascended to superstar status.

