Report: Warriors' Kevon Looney Suffers Collarbone Injury in NBA Finals Game 2

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward/center Kevon Looney will miss the remainder of Game 2 of the NBA Finals with a sprained collarbone, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Looney played just 10 minutes on Sunday before leaving the game for good.

The fourth-year veteran appeared to get hurt after Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard drove through the lane and drew a charging foul on Looney with 5:20 left in the first quarter.

Looney stayed in the game until the first quarter ended and played the last 3:27 of the second, but he did not return after halftime.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

