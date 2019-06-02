Report: Warriors' Kevon Looney Suffers Collarbone Injury in NBA Finals Game 2

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 3, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors is defended by Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half during Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward/center Kevon Looney will miss the remainder of Game 2 of the NBA Finals with a sprained collarbone, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Looney played just 10 minutes on Sunday before leaving the game for good.

The fourth-year veteran appeared to get hurt after Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard drove through the lane and drew a charging foul on Looney with 5:20 left in the first quarter.

Looney stayed in the game until the first quarter ended and played the last 3:27 of the second, but he did not return after halftime.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

