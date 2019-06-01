MLB Rumors: Mariners 'Trying to Trade Everyone,' Including Edwin Encarnacion

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners are "trying to trade everyone" as the July 31st non-waiver trade deadline approaches, a rival source told MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Among the players reportedly on the block are designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, pitcher Mike Leake, second baseman Dee Gordon, first baseman Ryon Healy and infielder Tim Beckham.

This comes on the same day that ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Seattle is "nearing a deal" to send three-time All-Star Jay Bruce to the Philadelphia Phillies, though a deal is not "imminent."

As their postseason drought was extended to 17 seasons with an 89-73 performance in 2018, the Mariners spent the offseason wheeling and dealing while appearing to commit to a rebuild. They traded away veterans Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz, James Paxton, Mike Zunino, Jean Segura and Carlos Santana while bringing in pieces for the future.

However, in order to complete some of those transactions, they also had to absorb high-paid players like Bruce and Encarnacion. As a result, the team figures to be one of the most active teams this summer.

Seattle used a record-setting home run streak to jump out to a 13-2 start this season. However, the club has gone just 12-33 since, dropping to last place in the American League West, 14 games out of first.

With that, trading season has apparently begun.

It should come as no surprise that the Mariners are open for business. Back in February, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times wrote the club was looking to trade Encarnacion after acquiring him during the offseason.

The veteran players are well aware that they could be dealt at any moment. Per the Seattle Times' Larry Stone, general manager Jerry Dipoto made it clear to his players that the organization is "moving toward a younger roster":

"Players generally do well when you tell them the truth. Jay understood. I said the great likelihood is you'll be on our club to start the season and you'll play left field, and if we go out and acquire another left fielder (as they did with Domingo Santana), we feel confident in your ability to move over to first base, occasional right field and DH duties.

"And as this has all come together, same way with Edwin Encarnacion. I told him, we are moving toward a younger roster. He knows what we're doing. We've just been very honest with him. I think it would not shock him if we get to a point where we move him. If it’s in the spring or during the season, it will not surprise him because we've been honest with him."

With the calendar flipping to June, there are less than two months until the non-waiver trade deadline. And with the Mariners' recent struggles, Dipoto and Co. appear to be ready to continue rebuilding as teams around the league look to bolster their rosters for a playoff push.