Draymond Green, Drake Had Dinner Together After NBA Finals Game 1 Argument

Dave Sandford/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had dinner with Toronto Raptors superfan and superstar musician Drake on Friday night in Toronto just one day after they exchanged words following the Raptors' 118-109 win over the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

According to Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area, a party that included Green, Drake and Warriors reserve Alfonzo McKinnie dined in a private room at the Cactus Club Cafe.

After Toronto beat Golden State to take a 1-0 series lead Thursday, Green and Drake could be seen jawing at each other, with Drake seemingly referring to Green as "trash."

Green was asked about the exchange after the fact, but he downplayed it:

Per Murdock, Green chalked up the hysteria created by the situation to people simply blowing things out of proportion:

"We was talking s--t. And we live in a day and age where people—we live in a soft-ass world to where everything is a problem, and everything is a major issue. That's the world we live in today, and so when someone sees people talking s--t to each other, it's like, 'Oh my God, they hate each other,' but it's the typical overreaction into everything that's overreacted to in today's day in age."

Murdock noted that Green and Drake have been friends for the past five years.

Drake has been a constant presence on the sidelines at Raptors home games throughout the playoffs, and he has become the center of attention at times. His antics have included interacting with opposing players like Green and even rubbing the shoulders of Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

During the Eastern Conference Finals between the Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo's former European agent, Georgios Dimitropoulos, took issue with Drake's actions. Also, a league spokesman said the NBA had a talk with Drake about his antics.

Drake was as boisterous as ever during Game 1, but it seemingly didn't bother Green too much.

Green and the Warriors will have a chance to silent Drake on Sunday when the Raptors host the Warriors for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.