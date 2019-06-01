College Baseball Regional 2019: Florida, Miami, Tennessee Among Early Winners

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The 2019 NCAA baseball tournament is starting to heat up, as a number of teams from around the country were fighting to keep their seasons alive as the regionals progressed.

A total of 32 games were on Saturday's slate, with many serving as elimination games. On the flip side, some teams were also able to move one win closer to the College World Series.

Below is a look at the latest action from around college baseball.

2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament Schedule/Results—June 1

Campbell def. NC State, 5-4

Indiana def. UIC, 9-5

Tennessee def. UNC-Wilmington, 10-3

Jacksonville State def. Illinois, 7-5

Central Connecticut State def. California, 7-4

Miami def. Southern University, 12-2

Arizona State def. Stony Brook, 13-5

Florida Atlantic def. Mercer, 10-6

Coastal Carolina def. Florida A&M, 9-4

Texas A&M def. Fordham, 11-2

Florida def. Army, 13-5

McNeese State vs. Ohio State

UConn vs. Harvard

North Carolina vs. Liberty, 4 p.m. ET

Quinnipiac vs. East Carolina, 4 p.m. ET

Louisville vs. Illinois State, 4 p.m. ET

UC Santa Barbara vs. Sacramento State, 4 p.m. ET

Creighton vs. Oregon State, 4 p.m. ET

Baylor vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 5 p.m. ET

Texas Tech vs. DBU, 5:30 p.m. ET

Ole Miss vs. Clemson, 7 p.m. ET

West Virginia vs. Duke 7 p.m. ET

LSU vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. ET

Arkansas vs. TCU, 7 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt vs. Indiana State, 7 p.m. ET

Mississippi State vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech vs. Auburn, 7 p.m. ET

Georgia vs. Florida State, 7 p.m. ET

Oklahoma State vs. Nebraska, 8 p.m. ET

UCLA vs. Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m. ET

Stanford vs. Fresno State, 10 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Cincinnati, 10 p.m. ET

Bracket

*Updated bracket available on the NCAA's official website

Tennessee 10, UNC-Wilmington 3

The Tennessee Volunteers were able to stave off elimination by jumping out to an early lead over the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks and never looking back en route to a 10-3 victory.

Tennessee got on the board in the top of the first by playing small ball, using a bunt single by Jay Charleston, a stolen base, an error and a wild pitch to plate the game's opening run. From there, the Vols continued to pad their lead throughout the day.

Holding a 5-1 lead, Tennessee blew the game wide open with a five-spot in the top of the eighth. Catcher Connor Pavolony aided that big inning with a grand slam.

Freshman Camden Sewell allowed just one run in 4.2 innings of work, while Garrett Crochet (2.1 innings), Will Heflin (one inning) and Will Neely (one inning) combined to close out the victory to help the Volunteers grab their first NCAA tournament victory since 2005.

Tennessee will be back in action on Sunday at noon ET against the loser of the North Carolina-Liberty game.

Florida 13, Army 5

A dominant performance by sophomore Jack Leftwich on the mound and an offensive barrage paced the Florida Gators to a 13-5 victory over the Army Black Knights.

Leftwich held Army off the bases for 5.1 innings before a Josh White home run ended both his perfect game bid and his shutout. But that would be the only blemish on his line, as he surrendered just the one hit in seven innings while striking out seven.

Meanwhile, a number of Gators players enjoyed big days at the plate. First baseman Kendrick Calilao went 3-for-3 with five RBI, hitting a two-run shot in the second. Designated hitter Nelson Maldonado went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and three runs scored. Infielder Cory Acton drove in two runs to help the cause.

The Black Knights attempted to put together a ninth-inning rally, scoring four runs in the final frame. However, they had dug themselves too big of a hole.

Florida will play the loser of Texas Tech-DBU on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Miami 12, Southern University 2

The Hurricanes may have only scored in two innings against Southern, but they made the most of their opportunities.

While the Jaguars were able to retire the first two batters of the game, the Hurricanes bats quickly woke up. Five consecutive batters reached base, thanks to four hits and a walk. A two-run double by first baseman Alex Toral capped off a four-run first.

It would remain a 4-0 game until the fifth, when Miami's offense put the game away with an eight-run outburst. While the Hurricanes only managed four hits in the inning (and nothing more than a double), they drew six walks in the frame.

And as the offense provided breathing room, the pitching staff took care of business on the mound. Evan McKendry, Mark Mixon and Alex Ruiz combined to hold Southern off the board for the first eight innings, allowing just two hits in the process.

Miami will be back on the diamond at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday against the Mississippi State-Central Michigan loser.