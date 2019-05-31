Nick Foles' Wife Tori Supported His Return to Jaguars' OTAs After Miscarriage

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles got the go-ahead to return to the team from his wife Tori Foles after she had a miscarriage earlier this week.

Per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco, Foles spoke about the situation during the Jaguars' organized team activities:

"If my wife needed me at home right now, I'd be at home. That's just me being honest. She's the one who said, 'Go, the team needs you right now.' She knows I'm coming home right away [after practice]. So that's her. It really is as simple as that.

"If she says, 'I need you to stay home,' I'm going to call the team right now and just say I need to be home. The great thing is the team said as long as I need, whatever I need, they understand. They've been wonderful. But at the same time, my wife also knows; she wants me to be here because we're building something right here."

On Wednesday, Tori Foles wrote an Instagram post explaining she had been sick with a virus and went into sudden labor at just 15 weeks pregnant with the couple's second child:

"Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy. To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process. Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood. The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true."

The Jaguars announced Foles' absence from OTAs earlier this week was due to personal reasons, and there was no timetable for him to return.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family," head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Tuesday.

Foles returned to the team Thursday and has practiced each of the past two days.

Now entering his eighth NFL season, Foles will be Jacksonville's starting quarterback in 2019 after signing a four-year deal with the team in March. He was named MVP of Super Bowl LII after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.