Bucks Rumors: Hornets' Frank Kaminsky a Free Agent Target If Brook Lopez Leaves

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

While the Milwaukee Bucks don't have to worry about Giannis Antetokounmpo's free agency until 2021, the franchise may have to rethink who to pair with him should Brook Lopez opt to leave as a free agent this summer.

According to Sporting News' Sean Deveney, the Bucks might consider adding Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky:

"The Bucks have a quandary in the frontcourt with the possibility that big man Brook Lopez was so productive this season that he played himself out of Milwaukee's price range. [...]

"Kaminsky was on the outs for most of the season in Charlotte, and according to sources, the Bucks attempted to trade for him at the deadline but were turned down and eventually acquired Nikola Mirotic. As free agency approaches, expect Milwaukee to have Kaminsky as an option again should the Bucks lose Lopez."

Kaminsky was very popular in Wisconsin as a collegiate star for four years with Wisconsin Badgers. The 7-footer was drafted by Charlotte No. 9 overall in 2015.

Since then, Kaminsky has started only 23 games but appeared in 282. Across his four-year NBA career, he is averaging 9.8 points, four rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Kaminsky is set to become a restricted free agent.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.