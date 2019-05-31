2019 NBA Finals Odds: Raptors Slight Underdogs Despite Game 1 Win vs. Warriors

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Despite falling 118-109 to the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are still slight favorites to win the series.

According to Caesars, the Warriors are -160 (bet $160 to win $100) favorites and the Raptors are +140 (bet $100 to win $140) underdogs to prevail in the 2019 Finals:

The Warriors are the two-time defending NBA champions and have won three of the past four championships, while the Raptors are playing in their first NBA Finals.

With Kevin Durant missing his sixth consecutive game due to a calf injury, the Raptors took advantage in Game 1. Forward Pascal Siakam led the way with a team-high 32 points, while Kawhi Leonard added 23 points in the victory.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Stephen Curry was the high scorer for Golden State with 34 points, but he didn't receive much help from his supporting cast, as the rest of the Dubs' starting lineup mustered just 39 points combined.

The Warriors had been 5-0 in these playoffs without Durant, but after Thursday's loss, they could be in trouble if he doesn't return soon.

KD is the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP, and he was averaging 34.2 points per game in this year's playoffs before getting injured.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Friday that Durant will not play in Game 2 of the Finals on Sunday. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports then reported that Durant is expected to return "midway" through the series.

Prior to the Finals, Caesars listed the Warriors as -320 (bet $320 to win $100) favorites to win the series and the Raptors as +260 underdogs.

Toronto's Game 1 win has altered the odds significantly, and the Raptors opened as 1.5-point favorites to win Game 2 at home and take a 2-0 series lead.