Jets GM Rumors: Eagles' Joe Douglas to Interview Sunday, Favorite to Land Job

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 02: A helmet of the New York Jets rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas is reportedly the favorite to replace Mike Maccagnan as the New York Jets' general manager. 

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported Douglas will formally interview for the vacant position Sunday. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News added the Eagles executive "appears in line to take over" unless his meeting with Jets chairman Christopher Johnson goes poorly.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

