Jets GM Rumors: Eagles' Joe Douglas to Interview Sunday, Favorite to Land Job

Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas is reportedly the favorite to replace Mike Maccagnan as the New York Jets' general manager.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported Douglas will formally interview for the vacant position Sunday. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News added the Eagles executive "appears in line to take over" unless his meeting with Jets chairman Christopher Johnson goes poorly.

