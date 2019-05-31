Ric Flair: 'It's a Miracle' I'm Alive After Medical Emergency; Cites $1.8M Bill

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Ric Flair released a video Friday to address the public for the first time since getting released from the hospital after undergoing surgery May 20.

In the video, Flair said that it is a "miracle" he's still alive:

"The Nature Boy" also revealed that he had a $1.8 million hospital bill, adding, "Thank God for insurance."

According to TMZ Sports, Flair was rushed to the hospital because of a "very serious" medical issue. TMZ Sports also noted that Flair has been dealing with heart problems lately and underwent multiple procedures prior to surgery.

All told, the 70-year-old WWE Hall of Famer was in the hospital for one week before being granted his release May 22.

Flair's recent hospital stay marked his second major medical emergency in the past two years. In 2017, Flair was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days to treat a ruptured intestine. He later said that doctors had given him only a 20 percent chance to live.

In the video released Friday, Flair thanked his friends who reached out to him, including Triple H, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and Charles Barkley.

Flair also released a follow-up video in which he praised Jim Ross and took a shot at Shawn Michaels, who was his opponent in his final WWE match at WrestleMania 24:

In the video, Flair said Michaels was in "no position" to judge him, and referenced the ESPN 30 For 30 documentary on his life that was released in 2017. According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Michaels said the following about Flair in that documentary: "Ric doesn't love Richard Fliehr. ... I don'’t know that he's ever taken the time to get to know him [Richard Fliehr] or to find out who in the world he is."

Flair also suggested Friday that he doesn't intend to change his lifestyle despite his medical issues:

"I'm never gonna get old. I got a wife that wants a 35-year-old man every day of her life. ... I don't care how many doctors tell me, 'You gotta learn to grow up.' ... I'm not gonna act like my age, don't ever tell me that! I'm paying you to make me better so I can be me. That's me and that's all I'm ever gonna be ... good or bad."

Flair had been scheduled to be part of Starrcast in Las Vegas last week, which took place in Las Vegas alongside All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Flair was not able to attend his own roast since he was still recovering from surgery.

The 16-time world champion is optimistic now that he is back home, as he punctuated his video by saying, "I'm up, I'm well, and I'm just starting to tell my story."