Ranking the Best Backfields for 2019 College Football Season

Alabama Crimson Tide: Nick Saban should feel comfortable about this backfield, which is set to feature 700-yard runner Najee Harris. Nevertheless, it's thin on proven contributors. Only 15 of Brian Robinson Jr.'s 87 career carries have come prior to the fourth quarter. And while 5-star Trey Sanders has enormous goals, he's a freshman.

Appalachian State Mountaineers: Though the team loses a talented runner in Jalin Moore, he managed only five appearances last season. App State returns Darrynton Evans and Marcus Williams Jr., who combined for 1,748 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Arizona State Sun Devils: Eno Benjamin is a bit of a one-man show. On the bright side, it's a spectacular one! He handled 300 carries last season, finishing with 1,642 yards and 16 touchdowns. Isaiah Floyd is the Sun Devils' top backup.

Boston College Eagles: After racking up 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman, AJ Dillon posted 1,108 and 10, respectively, despite a nagging ankle injury. Ben Glines, David Bailey and Travis Levy give Boston College fine depth, but the backfield must improve its efficiency to merit a top-10 ranking.

Florida Gators: Leading rusher Lamical Perine is back, and freshman Dameon Pierce should move into a more regular role. Together, they scampered for 1,250 yards and nine scores last season. Kadarius Toney, though technically a receiver, is highly effective when running the ball as the Wildcat quarterback.

Miami Hurricanes: DeeJay Dallas tallied 617 yards as a backup in 2018, and Cam'Ron Harris―formerly Davis―offered a dynamic element when he cracked the lineup. Throw in 5-star Lorenzo Lingard, who is returning from injury, and Miami has an intriguing rotation.

Ohio State Buckeyes: There's an evident path for J.K. Dobbins and Ohio State to reach the top 10. Last season, though, his efficiency plummeted from 7.2 yards per carry to 4.6. The Buckeyes have plenty of backups with potential, but Master Teague is the leading returning reserve with just 106 yards.

Utah Utes: Kyle Whittingham's club would've had a decent argument if Armand Shyne stayed on the roster. Instead, he took his 512 rushing yards to Texas Tech as a grad transfer. Zack Moss has cracked the 1,000-yard barrier in consecutive seasons.

Vanderbilt Commodores: If Jamauri Wakefield emerges as a real complement to Ke'Shawn Vaughn, the 'Dores will join the top-10 conversation. Vaughn's late-season explosion ended with 1,244 yards and 12 scores, while Wakefield managed an inefficient 353 yards.