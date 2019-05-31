Warriors Rumors: Kevin Durant Could Return from Injury Midway Through NBA Finals

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is expected to return from his calf injury "at some point midway through the NBA Finals," according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Durant was sidelined for Game 1, the sixth consecutive game he has missed. Head coach Steve Kerr revealed Thursday that it's a "long shot" that the two-time Finals MVP will play in Game 2 on Sunday.

Haynes noted that there is "some optimism" that Durant may be ready as early as Game 3 on Wednesday, though Game 4 next Friday is a "stronger possibility."

It's not clear if the status of the series will play a factor on if/when he will return. Golden State trails 1-0 after a 118-109 loss Thursday.

The 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals MVP has been cleared for individual on-court basketball activities, though Kerr let it be known that the 10-time All-Star will have to participate in a full practice before he returns to the lineup. According to Haynes, the Warriors will not practice Friday, leaving Saturday as a key date in regards to his availability for Game 2.

Durant has been sidelined since suffering a calf strain in Game 5 of Golden State's second-round matchup with the Houston Rockets on May 8. Thursday night marked the first time in the six-plus games since the injury that the Warriors had lost.

The Dubs are 31-2 in the last 33 games that Durant has missed but in which Stephen Curry had played.

Entering its showdown against Toronto, Golden State was 8-1 in Finals games during the Durant era. This is the first time the team has trailed in the championship round in the three years since he arrived in the Bay Area as a free agent.

The Warriors have lost their last four Finals games played without Durant, dating back to their historic 3-1 collapse in 2016 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Getting Durant back would give Kerr's squad a boost on both ends of the court. The four-time scoring champ was averaging a career-high 34.2 points per game while shooting 51.3 percent, including 41.6 percent from three-point range, during the postseason. He also was averaging 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 11 playoff games while recording a defensive rating of 108.4.