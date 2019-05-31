2019 NBA Finals Odds: Raptors Open as 1.5-Point Favorites vs. Warriors in Game 2

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 31, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 30: Alfonzo McKinnie #28 of the Golden State Warriors defends Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors during Game One of the NBA Finals on May 30, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors have opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, according to Caesars Palace (h/t B/R Betting):

Toronto, which closed as a two-point favorite before Game 1, defeated Golden State 118-109 in the championship round's opening matchup. 

The Raptors are scorching-hot after beating the Milwaukee Bucks four straight times in the Eastern Conference Finals before taking down the Warriors on Thursday. Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard has been sensational during that entire stretch, averaging 28.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.2 steals.

However, Toronto's X-factor may prove to be Pascal Siakam, who scored 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting Thursday. The Warriors had no answer for the power forward as he scored with ease and contributed eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in addition to his team-high point total.

The Warriors will likely have to play Game 2 without 2013-14 NBA MVP Kevin Durant, who suffered a strained right calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals and has been out ever since. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said prior to Game 1 it's "pretty doubtful" Durant will dress for Game 2, per Drew Shiller of NBC Sports.

Still, Golden State should be tough to beat, especially with Stephen Curry lighting up teams for the past three rounds. The point guard has averaged 35.5 points in his last six outings and posted a game-high 34 on Thursday.

Game 2 is Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

