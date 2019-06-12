Big E Returns, Daniel Bryan Stuck in Tag Division and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Less than a week removed from WWE Super ShowDown, the June 11 edition of SmackDown Live was all about continuing to establish the dominant forces on the blue brand.

Kofi Kingston walked out with his WWE Championship, and he was joined on Tuesday by Big E, who was making his return to action. While the comedic heavyweight has not been gone too long, his return did help establish how much dominance The New Day holds over SmackDown.

Another man lording it over the brand right now is Shane McMahon. "The Best in the World" has made it his mission to dominate screen time on Raw and SmackDown every week until everyone gets sick of him. Most already have.

Somehow, in the middle of all this, Daniel Bryan has been completely left out of the spotlight. The former WWE champion has been struggling to even find time to perform in his crusade with Rowan to save the SmackDown tag team division.

Luckily, R-Truth and Carmella have not been suffering for time to shine, as the two have utilized their opportunities presented by the 24/7 Championship liberally. It was all about The Princess of Staten Island this week with Truth trapped in a crate.

All these stars are doing their best to make the most of their time and have come to define the blue brand in a pronounced manner.