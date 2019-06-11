WWE Raw Fallout: Overexposed Shane McMahon Drags Down Drew McIntyre and More

1 of 3

At what point did Vince McMahon and his crack writing staff look at the current state of the WWE program and decide, "you know what these shows need: more Shane McMahon?"

History tells us that, when ratings sag, Vinnie Mac and the creative team turn to the royal family to help turn things around. We saw it in 2003 on SmackDown, in 2006 on Raw and again in 2007. The explode onto the show, overstay their welcome and usually participate in some of the most absurd storylines in WWE history.

While absurdity has not been on the agenda to this point, an overwhelming amount of the least interesting McMahon this side of Linda has been.

Since winning the Best in the World trophy last fall, Shane-O-Mac has been overexposed by WWE Creative, to the point that its relying on him has come at the expense of actual wrestlers around whom the show should be built.

Miz suffered, looking like a fool as he lost two straight pay-per-view matches he should have won clean. The latest to find himself in an unenviable position? Drew McIntyre, who looks like nondescript muscle for the 49-year-old McMahon, who cannot hit the ring without blowing up.

The Scottish Psychopath should be well on his way to the main event, dominating the competition and developing a character that compels audiences. Instead, he ushers in the arrival of the guy management sees as a bigger star and therein lies the problem.

McMahon is receiving so much television time, competing in such high-profile matches that guys like McIntyre and The Revival, who could benefit from a fraction of the time allotted to the prodigal son, are left to wallow in their status as glorified sidekicks.

There are some that will suggest McIntyre, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson will benefit from this; like they will somehow get the rub and be better off for having been associated with McMahon. That is not the case now, nor has it really ever happened.

The Spirit Squad. Umaga. Big Boss Man. Sable.

All were hot heels at the time they were paired with McMahon and Co.

None were by the time their usefulness in the storyline ended. WWE Creative cannot really afford to do away with McIntyre and The Revival after they no longer serve a purpose in McMahon's narrative but none of the three will benefit from being the heel flavor of the month, either.

This is not a vehicle to get them over, nor is it meant to assemble some massive, awesome faction. This is an attempt to put more heat on McMahon by surrounding him with heels for someone like Roman Reigns to pick off before the inevitable rematch with Shane, something management clearly sees as the big payoff to this ongoing, never-ending, overexposed and underwhelming story that all begins and ends with entirely too much Shane-O-Mac on our television screens.