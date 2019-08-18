Seahawks' DK Metcalf to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; Expected to Play Week 1

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will undergo surgery for a knee injury Tuesday.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced the news after Seattle's 25-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, adding he is hopeful Metcalf will return for Week 1 of the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Metcalf did not play in the game but practiced in full Friday, according to Bell.

A second-round pick in April's draft, Metcalf has impressed so far in training camp. He was considered by far the most physically gifted receiver in this class but had questions about his production at Ole Miss.

"You know, there's never been a guy that ran any faster that was that big and strong at the combine," Carroll told reporters. "So he's got all those things behind him. Now he's got to go fight and figure out how to play football."

Metcalf recorded one reception for eight yards in Seattle's 22-14 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the preseason.