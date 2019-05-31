Warriors vs. Raptors: Game 1 Stats and NBA Finals 2019 Game 2 Schedule, Odds

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Hosting their first NBA Finals game in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors stormed to a 118-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 Thursday night. Perhaps a repeat ending to the playoffs isn't inevitable after all.

Neither Kawhi Leonard nor Kyle Lowry shot particularly well, but they still made their imprint in other areas. They didn't need to light up the scoreboard, though, as Pascal Siakam stole the show.

There will be no sweep for the Warriors this year. If they don't take better care of the basketball and stymie Toronto's transition game, they may not retain the Larry O'Brien Trophy, either.

Toronto proved a legitimate threat to Golden State's throne, and the oddsmakers took notice.

Per The Action Network, the Raptors are early 1.5-point favorites to take a 2-0 lead Sunday night. This also comes in light of head coach Steve Kerr telling reporters prior to Game 1 that Kevin Durant is unlikely to work a full practice in Toronto, making a return from a calf strain highly improbable.

The Warriors and Raptors have two days to recuperate before returning to Scotiabank Arena for Game 2. Before jumping to the next clash, let's recap some of the most telling stats from Thursday's opener.

Game 2: Warriors at Raptors

When: Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: ABC

Odds: TOR -1.5

DeMarcus Cousins Limited in Return

Although Durant remains sidelined, the Warriors welcomed back another returning All-Star in DeMarcus Cousins. After tearing his left quad in the postseason's opening round, missing the remainder of the playoffs seemed like a distinct—if not probable—possibility.

Given his expedited comeback from a significant injury, the Warriors eased him back into action. Cousins played eight minutes off the bench, producing three points (all free throws), two assists and two steals.

None of the 11 Golden State players to see the floor logged fewer minutes.

"He's pain free, so it's really more a matter of rhythm and timing and conditioning," Kerr said of Cousins prior to Game 1, per Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle. "We have to figure out what's the best way to utilize him."

As indicated by Game 1, the Durant-less Warriors could sorely use an offensive spark from Cousins. The ill-fitting" Strength in Numbers" slogan betrayed them Thursday; no player besides Stephen Curry (31), Klay Thompson (21) and Draymond Green (10) reached double-digit points.

Cousins is likely to keep playing a complementary role to Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney, neither of whom made a major mark in Game 1. Expecting him to carry Golden State's second unit is a reach, but he could certainly catch fire and swing at least one game if able to even handle 15-20 minutes going forward.

Say Hello to Pascal Siakam

On the heels of a breakout season, Siakam entered the NBA Finals averaging 18.7 points per postseason contest. He found an extra gear Thursday night, producing 32 points on a highly economical 14-of-17 shooting.

Keep in mind that Basketball Reference sent this tweet before his 14-point third quarter ended:

This one came after Siakam made his 11th straight field goal with 7:31 remaining in the fourth:

He also contributed eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal in Game 1's masterpiece. A blur in transition, the 25-year-old flaunted his immense half-court improvement as well by sinking a pair of three-pointers and relentlessly attacking the rim.

In a contest featuring eight former All-Stars, Siakam was handily the best player on the court. That won't last over the entire series, but he is transforming into a superb difference-maker whose size and athleticism could keep giving Golden State fits while playing without Durant.

Raptors Win Turnover, Fast-Break Battles

Heading into the NBA Finals, ESPN's Zach Lowe identified the importance of finding "chaos points" in transition. He went on to label Golden State's "long history of arrogant, casual gaffes" as a rare weakness for Toronto's lengthy defenders to exploit.

The Raptors did just that in Game 1, forcing 17 turnovers and scoring 24 points off fast breaks. The Warriors, meanwhile, coaxed just 10 turnovers and 17 fast-break points.

Green continued to stuff the stat sheet with his third consecutive triple-double. However, he also filled the turnover and foul columns with six and five, respectively.

Making his Finals debut in his 81st career postseason contest, Lowry fueled the transition attack with a team-high nine assists. Although Leonard recorded a quiet 23 points on 5-of-14 shooting, he made his presence felt as a defensive dynamo.

Halting Golden State's tempo is just as imperative for Toronto as establishing its own. Per NBA.com, the Warriors entered Game 1 boasting a playoff-high 19.3 points per game off turnovers.

By making the Warriors work for every bucket against a larger, more athletic lineup than they have encountered thus far, the Raptors are poised to push their limits in a long, competitive series.