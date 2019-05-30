Browns HC Freddie Kitchens: Odell Beckham Jr. Missed 'A Lot' Skipping OTAs

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2019

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens directs a drill during an NFL football organized team activity session at the team's training facility Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens apparently isn't happy that Odell Beckham Jr. missed most of the squad's organized team activities.

The coach said Thursday the receiver missed "a lot" by skipping the voluntary workouts, specifically "the offense," per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Beckham was reportedly at only one of nine OTAs and skipped the entire three-day minicamp.

With the team's mandatory minicamp coming up in June, Kitchens is hoping to finally get Beckham into the offense.

"I just want to see him," the coach said.

The three-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Browns in March and was looking for a fresh start after a disappointing final two seasons with the New York Giants. Things were certainly going well in Cleveland when he first met his new head coach.

"He told me he loved me," Kitchens said of Beckham in April, per Field Yates of ESPN. "It's like a love story."

That love might still be there, but the relationship seems like it has soured a little bit as the coach is no longer defending the player's absence.

Expectations are high for the Browns in 2019, but things will undoubtedly be smoother if young quarterback Baker Mayfield has a chance to practice with his No. 1 target as much as possible.

