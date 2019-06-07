Braun Strowman Beats Bobby Lashley at WWE Super ShowDown

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In a battle of behemoths, Braun Strowman knocked off Bobby Lashley at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday.

After destroying Lashley's posing platform, Strowman took the fight to Lashley and defeated him with a running powerslam:

The pair are two of the most physically dominant Superstars in WWE, and Friday's match was about proving who is truly a bigger force on Raw.

While there wasn't much of an established feud between Strowman and Lashley when their Super ShowDown match was announced, that changed over the past few weeks. Specifically, they were part of a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship.

In a match that also included Baron Corbin and The Miz, The Monster Among Men and Lashley ended up fighting their way to the back, which eliminated them from contention.

With Strowman and The All Mighty out of the picture, Corbin pinned Miz to earn a Universal title match against Seth Rollins at Super ShowDown.

That allowed Strowman and Lashley to focus on their own issue and give fans a hard-hitting bout in Saudi Arabia.

The Monster has been a significant part of WWE's Saudi Arabia shows over the past year-plus, as he took part in two major matches last year. At the Greatest Royal Rumble, he won the 50-man Royal Rumble bout.

He followed that up by facing Brock Lesnar for the vacant Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. The Beast Incarnate won that match since Corbin attacked Strowman before the bell, which allowed the titleholder to hit his challenger with multiple F-5s.

While Friday's match may not have been as important as his previous two outings in Saudi Arabia, Strowman needed a win to get back on track after being used primarily in the midcard in recent months.

Lashley also needed a victory since he hasn't been utilized with much consistency since dropping the Intercontinental Championship to Finn Balor at WrestleMania 35.

With Strowman securing the win, he now has momentum back on his side and could be trending toward getting back into the Universal title scene.

