NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors Game 1 Odds, Props and Predictions

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors face an unusual situation in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Not only are the Warriors starting the championship series on the road for the first time in five years, they are the underdog for the opening game of the best-of-seven series.

The Toronto Raptors, who are looking to become the third Eastern Conference team to win the NBA Finals this decade, are the favored side for Thursday's Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto is deserving of the Game 1 favorite title because of how well it played in the Eastern Conference Finals, but taking on the Warriors in the NBA Finals will be the most difficult test it faces this postseason.

NBA Finals Game 1 Odds

Props

Odds via OddsChecker.

Winning Margin

Toronto 11+ (+320; Bet $100 to win $320)

Toronto 6-10 (+380)

Golden State 11+ (+400)

Toronto 1-5 (+400)

Golden State 1-5 (+400)

Golden State 6-10 (+420)

The winning margin prop is in line with the spread in suggesting the Raptors will come out on top of Game 1.

Beating the Warriors is an accomplishment in itself, but knocking off the defending champion by double digits is a remarkably tough task.

In their three home games against the Bucks, Toronto won by an average of 10 points, but that number is skewed by the 18-point victory in Game 4.

The other two Eastern Conference Finals wins by the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena were by six points, which leads you to believe they will win by single digits.

If you are backing the Warriors, you are likely going to bet a single-digit margin of victory because of how tough Toronto is as an opponent.

But it is worth noting three of Golden State's six postseason road wins have been by double digits, including Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in Portland.

Prediction: Toronto wins by 6-10 points

Stephen Curry Total Points

Over 31.5 (-110)

Under 31.5 (-113)

Stephen Curry comes into the NBA Finals off five straight 30-point playoff performances.

Curry is once again expected to be the top scorer on the Warriors roster in Game 1 with Kevin Durant still working his way back from a calf strain.

In the five games without Durant, Curry has reached at least 33 points, with each of his four totals in the Western Conference Finals eclipsing 35 points.

A year ago in the NBA Finals, Curry averaged 27.5 points per game and he has seven 30-point performances in his NBA Finals career.

Given the amount of shots Curry is expected to take and the form he is in at the moment, it is hard to bet against the over of 31.5 points.

There is a chance Toronto's defense slows him down for stretches, especially if Kawhi Leonard defends him, but until Curry scores under 30 points again, we are banking on his scoring wave to continue.

Prediction: Over 31.5 points

Kyle Lowry Total Points

Over 15.5 (+100)

Under 15.5 (-121)

Kyle Lowry turned into a consistent second scorer behind Leonard in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In order for the Raptors to take a one-game series lead over the Warriors, Lowry must continue his scoring from.

In five of the six games against Milwaukee, Lowry scored over 15 points, and if that trend continues, you have an opportunity to win money off an over 15.5 points bet.

In 26 career games against the Warriors, Lowry has averaged 14.4 points per game and has put together a 39.5 field-goal percentage.

All of the numbers suggest Lowry can reach 15 points, and with the Warriors putting more defensive emphasis on Leonard, he should be able to take a higher volume of shots to hit that mark.

Prediction: Over 15.5 points

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.