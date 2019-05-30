Celtics Legend Bill Russell to Receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award at 2019 ESPYs

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell announced Thursday that he will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2019 ESPY Awards on July 10.

The Arthur Ashe Courage Award was established in 1993 and first given to former NC State men's basketball coach Jim Valvano, who died from cancer less than two months later.

Muhammad Ali, Dean Smith, Billie Jean King, Pat Tillman and Nelson Mandela are among the other luminaries who have won the award.

