Neymar Misses Brazil Training Again with Knee Injury Ahead of 2019 Copa America

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Neymar was restricted to gym work and missed Brazil training for the second day running on Thursday as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

The Paris Saint-Germain star limped out of training on Tuesday after pulling up following a shot at goal:

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN FC), the Brazilian football confederation confederation confirmed he is still undergoing treatment:

It also posted a video of Neymar working in the gym:

Hosts Brazil open the 2019 Copa America with their first Group A match against Bolivia on June 14 before fixtures against Venezuela (June 18) and Peru (June 22).

In the interim, they face their final warm-up games against Qatar (June 5) and Honduras (June 9).

Manager Tite will likely be desperate to have Neymar, 27, fully fit for the opening match of the tournament as he is arguably Brazil's most important player.

The Selecao are not short on attacking talent with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho, Richarlison and Roberto Firmino also in the squad.

But Neymar is the star man, and Brazil will likely need him fit and firing if they are to go all the way at their home tournament.

Per AS, the Brazilian FA confirmed after he pulled up in training that "any serious knee injury to the player's left knee has been ruled out."

It is not the first fitness concern he has suffered in 2018-19.

A foot injury kept Neymar out of action for PSG between January and April, and he has only played five times since returning to action.

It would be ideal for Brazil if he could turn out in at least one of their remaining warm-up matches to ensure he is fully fit for the tournament proper.