Jaguars Rumors: Terrelle Pryor Expected to Sign Contract with JAX

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly expected to sign free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Thursday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jags quickly made Pryor a contract offer after he worked out for the team Wednesday.

The 29-year-old veteran appeared in eight games last season with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, and finished with 16 receptions for 252 yards and two touchdowns before Buffalo released him in November.

