Zion Williamson Chooses Agent, Signs with CAA Ahead of 2019 NBA Draft

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Associated Press

CAA Sports announced Thursday that it will represent former Duke basketball star Zion Williamson, who will likely go first overall in the 2019 NBA draft to the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it is expected that Austin Brown and Lisa Joseph-Metelus will serve as Williamson's agents.

Zion joins an impressive stable of CAA clients that includes Joel Embiid, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell, D'Angelo Russell, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade.

After a dominant freshman season at Duke, Williamson was the hottest commodity making the leap to the NBA, and CAA Sports landed a player who is already among the biggest stars in basketball.

In his one season with the Blue Devils, Zion averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 68.0 percent from the field. As a result, Williamson was named the Naismith College Player of the Year.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

New Orleans shocked the basketball world by jumping up several spots to win the lottery, which is something it desperately needed with Anthony Davis potentially set for a trade before the 2019-20 season.

Davis did meet with Pels Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin on Wednesday, though, per Wojnarowski, which has created some hope that Davis could decide to re-sign and stick around in order to build something special in New Orleans.

Regardless of Davis' decision, Williamson is a virtual slam dunk to end up with the Pelicans, and he will instantly make the Pels one of the NBA's most intriguing teams.

CAA Sports stands to gain a lot monetarily and in terms of prestige by signing Williamson, and the next step is likely to sift through the multitude of shoe and apparel contract offers to decide what brand Zion will represent moving forward.