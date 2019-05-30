Demaryius Thomas on Car Crash: 'I Could Have Been Gone'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is happy to be alive after his involvement in a February car crash.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Wednesday, Thomas said, "I could have been gone."

The crash, which occurred early on the morning of Feb. 16 in Denver, was reportedly a result of Thomas going 70 mph in a 30 mph zone in his SUV. After hitting a curb, Thomas' vehicle flipped several times.

Thomas left the incident without any major injuries, and he remains grateful for that fact: "I wake up every morning and thank the lord above. ... And, just thankful for just not even just being able to do what I do—being able to talk, walk, eat, all those things that we forget about on a daily basis."

The crash happened just four days after Thomas was released by the Houston Texans, but he landed on his feet by signing with the Pats two months later.

Thomas is working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in December, and if he can get back to his usual level of play, he has a chance to be a major difference-maker in New England's offense.

During his time with the Broncos, Thomas reached 1,000 receiving yards every season from 2012-2016. The streak was snapped with 949 yards in 2017, and he dipped to 677 yards last season in 15 games split between the Broncos and Texans.

Thomas is now part of a Patriots team with few proven outside wideouts, which means there is potential for him to become one of quarterback Tom Brady's favorite targets in 2019.