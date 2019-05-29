Raiders OT Richie Incognito Pleads Guilty on Charges from 2 Separate Incidents

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Newly signed Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito reportedly pleaded guilty to multiple misdemeanors in April stemming from his actions following his father's death.

ESPN.com cited court documents that revealed he pleaded guilty to Class 1 misdemeanor charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct after punching a hole in the wall at his grandmother's house in August. He also ripped a home security box from the wall. According to the police report, Incognito blamed her for his father's death and was "enraged."

There was a domestic violence charge as well, but it was dismissed following the plea agreement.

Incognito also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge stemming from his August arrest two days after the argument with his grandmother. He reportedly made threats at the funeral home that was holding his father's body.

As a result of the charges related to the argument with his grandmother, the offensive lineman was issued a $569 fine, one year of probation and 10 weekly anger-management sessions. He also must avoid alcohol, firearms and his grandmother's house.

The Nebraska product, who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2017 campaign, was also suspended following a 2013 investigation into the bullying of then Miami Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin. Incognito did not play during the 2014 season following the investigation.

Still, the Raiders were willing to look past those issues to bolster a struggling offensive line with a four-time Pro Bowler. Football Outsiders ranked Oakland an ugly 25th in the league in pass protection during the 2018 season.

Incognito is 35 years old and coming off a missed campaign, but three of his Pro Bowl appearances came during his final three years with the Buffalo Bills from 2015-17.

"Whenever he's been focused on activities solely on the field, he's been fine," Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said of the Incognito signing, per Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports. "We've done a one-year, prove-it deal with him, and prove-it means both on and off the field."