Raiders Rumors: Richie Incognito Agrees to 1-Year Contract with OAK

The Oakland Raiders and free-agent guard Richie Incognito reportedly agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday, just over one year after his release by the Buffalo Bills.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported a deal had been struck, though financial terms were not immediately known.

The 35-year-old announced his intention to retire in April. The Bills originally placed him on the retired list, but the sides went through a tense month after Incognito announced he had changed his mind.

He said he did not want to play for the Bills and waited until the team released him.

"I'm done. That's it. It's been a long career," Incognito told Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. "Went to the doctor. My liver and kidneys are shutting down. The stress is killing me. It's just about doing what's right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame."

Incognito made the Pro Bowl in all three of his seasons with the Bills from 2015 to 2017. It was the most successful stretch of his career and marked a turning point after he sat out the entire 2014 season due to the fallout from a bullying scandal with the Miami Dolphins.

He previously played for the St. Louis Rams and Miami.

Oakland will likely slot Incognito into a position where he'll either start or not make the roster. He was originally scheduled to make $3.7 million with the Bills in 2018.