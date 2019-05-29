NBA Contacted Raptors About Drake's Conduct During Eastern Conference Finals

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 25: Rapper Drake attends game six of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 25, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Drake's frequent presence on the sidelines and court during the Toronto Raptors' playoff run has drawn the NBA's attention. 

According to ESPN.com's Michele Steele, a league spokesperson confirmed the NBA contacted the Raptors during the Eastern Conference Finals about the rapper's conduct. 

Drake has been a hot topic of conversation throughout the postseason, especially during the Raptors' series win over the Milwaukee Bucks to secure a spot in the NBA Finals. 

After Toronto's 120-102 win in Game 4, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters he was unhappy with Drake seemingly having unlimited access to the floor:

"I will say, again, I see it in some timeouts, but I don't know of any person that's attending the game that isn't a participant in the game, a coach—I'm sorry, a player or a coach, that has access to the court. I don't know how much he's on the court. It sounds like you guys are saying it's more than I realize. There's certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors. You know, to be on the court, there's boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that."

Budenholzer did note he didn't "give it much or any thought" even though it was something he couldn't help but notice. 

The NBA previously issued Drake a warning last year following his verbal confrontation with Kendrick Perkins during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Raptors hired Drake in an official capacity during in September 2013 to serve as a global ambassador. The four-time Grammy winner will almost certainly make his presence felt when the NBA Finals begin Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Related

    Klay Admits He Wanted to Make All-NBA Team 'So Badly'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay Admits He Wanted to Make All-NBA Team 'So Badly'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Cousins (Quad) 'Feels Good,' Could Play Game 1

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Cousins (Quad) 'Feels Good,' Could Play Game 1

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Finals MVP from Last Decade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Every Finals MVP from Last Decade

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr: KD Still Hasn't Practiced Fully

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Kerr: KD Still Hasn't Practiced Fully

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report