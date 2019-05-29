NBA Contacted Raptors About Drake's Conduct During Eastern Conference Finals

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Drake's frequent presence on the sidelines and court during the Toronto Raptors' playoff run has drawn the NBA's attention.

According to ESPN.com's Michele Steele, a league spokesperson confirmed the NBA contacted the Raptors during the Eastern Conference Finals about the rapper's conduct.

Drake has been a hot topic of conversation throughout the postseason, especially during the Raptors' series win over the Milwaukee Bucks to secure a spot in the NBA Finals.

After Toronto's 120-102 win in Game 4, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters he was unhappy with Drake seemingly having unlimited access to the floor:

"I will say, again, I see it in some timeouts, but I don't know of any person that's attending the game that isn't a participant in the game, a coach—I'm sorry, a player or a coach, that has access to the court. I don't know how much he's on the court. It sounds like you guys are saying it's more than I realize. There's certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors. You know, to be on the court, there's boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that."

Budenholzer did note he didn't "give it much or any thought" even though it was something he couldn't help but notice.

The NBA previously issued Drake a warning last year following his verbal confrontation with Kendrick Perkins during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors hired Drake in an official capacity during in September 2013 to serve as a global ambassador. The four-time Grammy winner will almost certainly make his presence felt when the NBA Finals begin Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.