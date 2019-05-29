Video: Watch Draymond Green Explain Why He Called Himself Best NBA Defender Ever

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

After calling himself the best defensive player in NBA history last week, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green offered a reason for his declaration.

Green explained that anyone in any field needs to have the mindset they are the best ever to have any chance at succeeding:

Following the Warriors' Game 2 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals, Green had no problem proclaiming himself the NBA's greatest defender of all-time.

"The best defender ever? Me," Green told Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. "That's what I believe. Wholeheartedly."

We don't have the totality of Green's career to properly judge him against every NBA player in history, but he's certainly one of the best defensive players of this era. The 29-year-old has won one Defensive Player of the Year award (2016-17) and has been on the first or second All-Defensive team for five straight seasons.

Green has proven throughout this postseason to be an integral part of Golden State's team success. His ability to make plays on both sides of the ball has helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals for the fifth straight year.