Ex-Jets, Bills WR Terrelle Pryor Reportedly to Meet with Jaguars in Free Agency

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

BUFFALO, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Terrelle Pryor #10 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the start of NFL game action against the Chicago Bears at New Era Field on November 4, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor in for a workout Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Pryor split his time with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in 2018. He appeared in eight games, catching 16 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

Pryor was a 1,000-yard receiver with the Cleveland Browns in 2016, but his performance has dropped sharply since then. The Washington Redskins gave him what amounted to a prove-it contract (one year, $8 million) in 2017, and he had 20 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown through nine games before undergoing season-ending ankle surgery.

Pryor lasted six games with the Jets in 2018 before the team moved on, with the 29-year-old battling a groin injury.

Although the Jaguars lost Donte Moncrief in free agency, they'll have Marqise Lee back healthy after he missed all of last year due to a knee injury in preseason. The team is probably counting on some improvement from 2018 second-round draft pick DJ Chark Jr. too and signed Chris Conley in March.

Jacksonville has plenty of depth at receiver, but Pryor would be a low-cost, low-risk addition to the offense. And signing him now would leave enough time for him to learn the offense ahead of the regular season.

