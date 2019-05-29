Cowboys News: Leighton Vander Esch, Chidobe Awuzie, Kavon Frazier Injury Updates

John McCoy/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch remains sidelined at the team's organized team activities because of a pelvic injury.

Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News reported the update Wednesday and noted cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and safety Kavon Frazier (knee) are also absent from OTA session.

Vander Esch is coming off a terrific rookie campaign after the Cowboys selected him with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He registered 140 total tackles, which ranked third in the NFL, along with seven passes defended and two interceptions while playing all 16 games.

The 23-year-old Boise State product earned a Pro Bowl selection and was ranked as the league's fourth-best linebacker by Pro Football Focus.

"There's a lot of ways I can improve," Vander Esch told reporters in April. "Getting off blocks, striking with my length and building coordination with that, getting my foot in the ground and just running and making plays. You've got to be in shape. You've got to be able to run and finish."

He previously dealt with a groin injury during last year's training camp.

Awuzie became a full-time starter for the Cowboys last year after spending most of his 2017 debut season as a reserve. He tallied 71 total tackles, 11 passes defended and an interception in 15 games.

The San Jose native missed one contest with an ankle injury.

Frazier's injury required a knee scope that's expected to keep him out of practice until training camp, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram.

His recovery timetable is crucial because he'll likely be battling for a spot on the team's final 53-man roster during the preseason since the team has a lot of depth at safety.