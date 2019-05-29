Report: Texas' Tom Herman, More Meeting with Bru McCoy Amid USC Transfer Rumors

Photo credit: 247Sports

The University of Texas' football program is reportedly planning to go all out in an effort to convince highly touted wide receiver recruit Bru McCoy to remain with the Longhorns.

According to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com, Texas head coach Tom Herman, quarterback Sam Ehlinger and others are set to fly out to California on Wednesday to meet with McCoy and his family:

Richardson's report comes on the heels of a report from Chip Brown of 247Sports on Tuesday. Brown wrote that sources have indicated McCoy is considering transferring back to USC after initially transferring from USC to Texas.

A source close to the situation told Brown that McCoy, who is a Santa Ana, California, native has been feeling homesick: "Everyone wants to know why this is happening. Bru is a really good kid. He just misses home way more than he thought."

McCoy is eligible to play at Texas this season if he signs an eligibility waiver, but he reportedly hasn't done so yet. Brown wrote that McCoy's parents want him to spend the year in Texas in part because of the likelihood that he will have to sit out the 2019 season if he transfers back to USC.

Thus far, McCoy has not attended the summer conditioning program at Texas.

McCoy entered the transfer portal in January after Kliff Kingsbury, who had been hired as the offensive coordinator at USC, left to take the head coaching job with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.

McCoy made the move to Texas, and the Longhorns landed the No. 9 overall recruit, No. 1 athlete and No. 2 player from California in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

McCoy was set to join an explosive offense led by Ehlinger and a Texas team that may be poised to win the Big 12 for the first time since 2009. But now he is in a state of flux, and the Longhorns are scrambling to keep him in the fold.