Thomas Tuchel Says 'Of Course' PSG Are Interested in Dortmund's Julian Weigl

TF-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel said the club remain interested in Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl.

While attending the French Open on Tuesday, the PSG manager spoke to tennis legend Boris Becker with Eurosport Germany.

"Of course [we're interested in Weigl]," he said, per Goal's Sacha Pisani. "Julian is always an interesting player."

Weigl was linked with a move to PSG in January after he made just four Bundesliga appearances prior to the winter break.

Per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson, he told Sport Bild that his club had rejected the Parisians' interest:

The 23-year-old played an important role in the second half of the campaign, as BVB pushed Bayern Munich to the final day in the Bundesliga title race.

Normally a holding midfielder, Weigl impressed while spending much of his time this season as a centre-back.

Goal's Ronan Murphy was among those who thought he played well in a new position:

While playing in defence, Weigl continued to show his impressive passing range, too:

That versatility will increase his appeal, though it's likely PSG are most interested in him as a midfielder.

The club are set to lose Adrien Rabiot for nothing this summer when his contract expires, and January signing Leandro Paredes has found it difficult since his arrival from Zenit St. Petersburg.

Get French Football News observed his struggles:

It's a little early to write Paredes off given they spent an initial €40 million (£34.7 million), but the team are still lightweight in midfield.

On more than one occasion in the UEFA Champions League—including their 3-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes by Manchester United—they deployed defender Marquinhos in midfield.

Weigl could be a strong option there, but prising him away might be even trickier now that he's a regular fixture in the team at Dortmund again.